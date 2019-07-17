Back to School donations sought

Wylie Independent School District seeks school supplies donations for the annual Back to School Fair at which less fortunate students are provided with the items they need to start classes.

The fair is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Baptist Church of

Wylie Event Center, 200 N. Ballard Ave.

About 1,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive free backpacks loaded with pens, pencils, markers, folders, notebook paper and more, WISD Family

Liaison Joley Martin reported.

“Whatever you need for your first day of school, you will get,” she said.

The school district is seeking donations of backpacks, spiral notebooks, composition books, highlighters, markers, pencils, erasers, crayons, red/blue/black pens, 1.5-inch binders, pencil cases or bags, paper, folders with brads and pockets, and glue sticks/bottles.

Donations must be dropped off at the Educational Service Center, 951 S. Ballard, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Deadline to donate is Wednesday, July 17.

Students register for the school supplies on the day of the fair and most show qualifying documentation such as free/reduced lunch, Medicaid, WIC, disability, Lonestar, parental unemployment, active military or Social Security.

In addition to school supplies, students can receive free immunizations, haircuts and Smith Public Library cards.

The fair also offers access to community counseling resources, food bank enrollment assistance and food pantry assistance.

For more stories like this, see the July 17 issue or subscribe online.