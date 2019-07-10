Mental health bills’ passage offers hope

The 86th Texas Legislature ended on Memorial Day, but most of the effects won’t be felt for a few more months.

Mental health proved one of the most prevalent topics of discussion.

In February, Gov. Greg Abbott declared mental health an emergency and called for more student screenings. He cited the Santa Fe High School shooting in May 2018 as an example of why school safety plans should be formed.

“Mental health issues are not just confined to our schools,” he said in his State of the State address. “They touch our entire society.”

Five months later, four major bills addressing the issue have passed through the House and Senate. Two went into immediate effect and two will become law later this year.

Senate Bill (SB) 11 is one that went into effect immediately. Introduced by State Sen. Larry Taylor, a Republican from the Houston area, it creates the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium.

By Morgan Howard