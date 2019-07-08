Nu Gamma to hand out literacy bags

A group of Wylie teachers are on a mission to improve literacy in the district.

Nu Gamma is the Wylie chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of women educators. The Alpha State Texas Educational Foundation (ASTEF) recently awarded them a $1,000 grant.

On Wednesday, July 10, members will distribute approximately 350 literacy bags to students entering Pre-K. They plan to set up shop at Hartman Elementary, located at 510 S. Birmingham Street, from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Bags will contain books, cards, whiteboards, and reading and math games.

Second language learner families will be provided for as well. Not only are some of the bags intended specifically to improve English skills, but Nu Gamma members will be on site to answer questions about the district’s ESL classes.

Pre-K registration will be occurring at the same time, making it more convenient for families to pick up a literacy bag while they’re at the school.

Contact Nu Gamma President Liz Garrett at [email protected] with questions about the project or Nu Gamma.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]