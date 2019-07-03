Saturday, 6 July, 2019
Daniel the lion gets new life at In-Sync Exotics

15 hours ago

The July issue of In & Around Magazine is out! Read all about Patriot Paws, travel to national parks, and so much more!
19 hours ago

Camera system catches trespasser

A Ring Camera System captured the image of a man in women's underwear unscrewing a front porch lightbulb in the 300 block of Stoneybrook Lane in Wylie (Woodbridge) and led to an arrest.
The incident happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and was reported to police by a resident of the house.
The video captured by the security camera showed that a tattooed man wearing a pair of women's underwear unscrewed the lightbulb then left the area. Officers and detectives identified the subject as Michael Jimenez, 36, Sgt. Donald English said.
19 hours ago

The lunar landing module Eagle touched down on the moon 50 years ago this month. What are your recollections of following the historic event with family and friends? ... See MoreSee Less

