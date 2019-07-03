Daniel the lion gets new life at In-Sync Exotics

A lion named Daniel got a second chance thanks to In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center.

The nonprofit was contacted by the USDA and Tigers in America about a lion who was incredibly emaciated and needed help immediately. They were hoping it was not too late to save this lion, but the chance that he would have to be euthanized was high.

After arriving at the facility where he was kept, it was evident Daniel could still stand and move around, so they brought him back to In-Sync Exotics for a second chance at life. While he was sedated for transport, blood was drawn and fluids, vitamins, and antibiotics were administered.

Daniel is resting in the sanctuary’s on-site veterinary clinic for his mandatory 30 day quarantine period. He will have intensive care by an In-Sync Exotics veterinarian and staff to monitor his health and treat issues as needed.

The nonprofit reported he has shown very good signs so far and he is eating and seems relaxed in his new surroundings.

“He will need a lot of time, attention, and love, but initial signs are very hopeful for his recovery,” In-Sync said.

For the full story, see the July 3 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]