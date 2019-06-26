Beat the heat with bluegrass music, classic cars and more

Wylie lives up to its “Wide Awake Wylie” slogan Saturday, June 29, when musicians, show cars and vendors roll into town for the annual Bluegrass on Ballard celebration.

The free event opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Sponsors include the city of Wylie, Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, Credit Union of Texas and Bluegrass Heritage Foundation.

More than 100 vendors open up shop at 10 a.m. in Olde City Park, selling art, crafts, unique items and food. Ballard Avenue restaurants and many stores also will be open for business.

Pony rides are offered all day by North Texas Equestrian Center and the police and fire departments again face off in the Battle of the Badges blood drive in which donors declare which organization they are supporting.

For the full story, see the June 26 issue or subscribe online

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]