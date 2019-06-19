Preliminary budget figures presented

Workshops set for July 9, 11

Wylie City Council members viewed new budget numbers for the first time last week that show $41.9 million in general fund expenditures that do not include any additional departmental funding requests.

The presentation was made by City Manager Chris Holsted at a workshop conducted Tuesday, June. 11. The council will hear departmental requests in workshops July 9 and 11, conduct public hearings on the budget and property tax rate in August, and adopt both in September.

“The budget is essentially flat,” Holsted said.

Included in the preliminary budget numbers are $68,000 for public safety pay raises, $245,000 for an average three percent pay increase for other city employees and $196,000 for a six percent anticipated increase for medical insurance.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]