Wylie historian documents first toll road in state

Amateur historian Gary Taylor of Wylie does not have to travel far to pursue his passion as he documents a ghost town, the first toll road in Texas and an old cemetery that are all located, almost literally, in his front yard.

Taylor lives just outside the eastern city limits of Wylie and has spent the last few years documenting the ghost town of Eureka and its surroundings. Last year he published a reference book on the area that is available in Smith Public Library and school libraries.

He is in the process of seeking a Texas Historical Marker for Lee’s Toll Road, a 2-mile improved road that traversed bottomlands and the East Fork of the Trinity River. The road included 18 bridges and was topped with crushed rock.

