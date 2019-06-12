WISD board to vote on budget

The key numbers in the Wylie Independent School District to be voted on for adoption next week by the school board is that the property tax rate is decreasing and state funding will increase.

Both those changes are the result of bills approved last month by the Texas Legislature in which rising property taxes and increasing the amount the state funds public schools were addressed.

Although the two issues were targeted as the legislature convened in January, final passage of the bills did not take place until the end of the session in May. That late date has school districts scrambling as they prepare to approve new budgets in June.

A public hearing on the WISD budget for fiscal year 2019-20 will be conducted Monday, June 17, at a meeting starting at 7 p.m.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]