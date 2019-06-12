Policeman wrapping up 25 years

When he finishes his shift Saturday, June 15, Lt. Scott Stowers will close a 25-year-career in law enforcement, all of it served with Wylie Police Department.

Stowers was honored with a reception Friday, June 7, at Waterbook Bible Fellowship.

“I started here June 6, 1994,” the veteran policeman said. “We had 11 police officers, including the chief.”

Wylie also had a population of just 9,600 when Stowers joined the department. Over the past quarter century, Wylie has grown to more than 50,000 people and the police department carries a complement of 65 officers.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]