CTE luncheon provided program overview

Members of the Wylie schools CTE Advisory Board and guests were treated to lunch at the student-run 544 Cafe on the Wylie High School campus last week as part of program highlighting career and technical education.

The lunch meeting was held Wednesday, May 15.

Attending were members of the advisory board, industry and business representatives who have supported the program, and guests.

“We are here today to celebrate the great things we do in CTE,” Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson said in welcoming guests.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]