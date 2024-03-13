Mural will be preserved

Artist Roger Nitz at the mural he painted in 2012 in downtown Wylie facing Olde City Park. The mural, located at 104 S. Ballard Ave., is painted on a building that will soon be razed. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

The mural that has been welcoming visitors at the entrance to historic downtown for over a decade will soon be a memory as the city paves way for progress.

Painted on a building that is slated to be demolished, the 60-by-12-foot mural facing Olde City Park was installed as a public art project to celebrate Wylie’s 125th year of incorporation.

Looking at the mural last week, artist Roger Nitz said it could use a fresh coat of paint. “It’s worn-out,” he said. “But it’s done its job. It made people stop and look.”

