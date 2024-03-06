NASA engineer from Wylie wins prestigious award

Nahum Alem received the Modern-Day Technology Leader Award at the 2024 BEYA STEM Digital Twin Experience (DTX) Conference held in Baltimore last month. Courtesy art

An aerospace engineer from Wylie has won one of the industry’s most important honors in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Nahum Alem, an engineer at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, received the Modern-Day Technology Leader Award at the 2024 BEYA STEM Digital Twin Experience (DTX) Conference held in Baltimore last month.

According to Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman of the BEYA STEM DTX Conference, “Nahum was selected because he is among an extraordinary group of forward-thinking STEM experts.”

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe to The Wylie News today!