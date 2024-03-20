Police chief talks equipment, personnel requests

Police Chief Anthony Henderson provided an overview of the department’s proposed five-year plan and talked about staffing issues at a city council work session last week.

The police department recently earned the Texas Police Chiefs Best Practices Accreditation, said Henderson. The process began Feb. 2022 and involved meeting 173 standards.

“I’m obviously very proud of the work that the men and women have done in the department,” he said at the lengthy Tuesday, March 12 meeting that also included two public hearings and an additional work session.

The chief outlined the department’s current staff, which includes 76 sworn positions and 45 civilian positions. He also acknowledged the 2023 crime rate, presented in detail at the Feb. 13 council meeting, which showed an 11% increase in crime largely due to an uptick in fraud and theft offenses.

