Subscribe
NTXIF 2024

Police chief talks equipment, personnel requests

by | Mar 20, 2024 | Latest, news

Police Chief Anthony Henderson provided an overview of the department’s proposed five-year plan and talked about staffing issues at a city council work session last week.

The police department recently earned the Texas Police Chiefs Best Practices Accreditation, said Henderson. The process began Feb. 2022 and involved meeting 173 standards. 

“I’m obviously very proud of the work that the men and women have done in the department,” he said at the lengthy Tuesday, March 12 meeting that also included two public hearings and an additional work session.

The chief outlined the department’s current staff, which includes 76 sworn positions and 45 civilian positions. He also acknowledged the 2023 crime rate, presented in detail at the Feb. 13 council meeting, which showed an 11% increase in crime largely due to an uptick in fraud and theft offenses.

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Indian dancers entertain, teach library crowd

Indian dancers entertain, teach library crowd

Mar 20, 2024 | ,

Tejas Dance students Shrujana Kumar and Mahi Devappa performing at Smith Library Thursday, March 14. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Parents and children showed up at the Smith Public Library last week to watch and learn about classical Indian dance. ...

read more
Plan, prepare now for tornado season

Plan, prepare now for tornado season

Mar 13, 2024 | ,

This Farmersville mobile home landed on CR 697 due to straight line winds in eastern Collin County in 2019. Courtesy Farmersville FD The three-month Texas tornado “season” begins in April and a new analysis ranks Collin County near the top of the list of 100 most...

read more
Experts discuss fentanyl at WISD event

Experts discuss fentanyl at WISD event

Mar 13, 2024 | ,

Wylie Police Detective Joshua Rountree, right,shows parents what fentanyl looks like at last week’s seminar held at Burnett Junior High. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie ISD families and community members learned of the dangers of fentanyl, vaping and social media...

read more
Mural will be preserved

Mural will be preserved

Mar 13, 2024 | ,

Artist Roger Nitz at the mural he painted in 2012 in downtown Wylie facing Olde City Park. The mural, located at 104 S. Ballard Ave., is painted on a building that will soon be razed.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News The mural that has been welcoming visitors at the...

read more
House members helped by governor

House members helped by governor

Mar 8, 2024 |

Three Texas House members from Collin County apparently survived Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to punish them for supporting his impeachment. Another has been forced into a GOP primary runoff with two Paxton-backed challengers. Paxton, who was acquitted by the...

read more
NASA engineer from Wylie wins prestigious award

NASA engineer from Wylie wins prestigious award

Mar 6, 2024 | ,

Nahum Alem received the Modern-Day Technology Leader Award at the 2024 BEYA STEM Digital Twin Experience (DTX) Conference held in Baltimore last month. Courtesy art An aerospace engineer from Wylie has won one of the industry’s most important honors in science,...

read more
Symphonic Saturday

Symphonic Saturday

Mar 6, 2024 | , ,

Wylie junior high and high school bands, choirs and orchestras, along with the Wylie Community Band, performed at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Saturday, March 2. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News It was a music-filled Saturday as Wylie ISD students...

read more
Republican Primary early voting results

Republican Primary early voting results

Mar 5, 2024 |

In the Republican Primary, unofficial early voting results as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 show incumbents taking leads. For State House District 12, incumbent Angie Chen Button, who has represented the district since 2009, has 5,117 votes, or 73%. Her opponent, Chad...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTXIF 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTXIF 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe