City manager says employees are underpaid, understaffed

In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center was the recipient of a proclamation at the city council meeting last week for their contributions to the community. Courtesy Lon Ricker

Council will likely consider a midyear budget amendment later this month. The adjustment is needed to fill city staff positions and reduce turnover.

At the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, a planned work session led by City Manager Brent Parker to discuss five-year projections for the city’s 4B Fund, Utility Fund and General Fund turned into a discussion about salaries for city employees being uncompetitive, which has led to departments being understaffed with high turnover.

Before starting the presentation, Parker began with “the analogy of a three-legged stool.” One of the legs is property tax, Parker said, another is sales tax and the other is “the service level we provide or our personnel,” with the city’s residents on top of the stool.

