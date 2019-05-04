Breaking news: unofficial final voting totals released

Unofficial voting totals in the Wylie City Council race for May 4 have been released.

For Place 1, David R. Duke won over incumbent Keith Stephens. Duke received 653 votes (51.42 percent) and Stephens received 617 (48.58 percent.)

For Place 3, unopposed candidate incumbent Jeffrey Forrester received 870 votes (100 percent).

Wylie ISD’s $193.5 million bond passing with 1112 votes in favor (56.63 percent) and 853 votes in opposition (43.37 percent).

For Collin College board of trustees, in Place 2, unopposed candidate Jay Saad won with 31,607 votes (100 percent).

For Place 4, Greg Gomel won with 23,003 votes (64.04 percent) while challenger Buzz Kolbe received 12,917 votes (35.96 percent).

In Place 5, unopposed candidate Raj Menon won with 29,530 votes (100 percent).

For place 6, Stacy Anne Arias won with 21,523 votes (54.38 percent) while Tim Chappell has 18,055 votes (46.45 percent).

Election results remain unofficial until canvassed by local boards.