Video: La Joya destroyed by fire; Boo on Ballard still on

A two-alarm fire overnight decimated La Joya Mexican Cocina located at 211 N. Ballard Ave in downtown Wylie.

A passerby who spotted fire coming through the roof shortly after midnight initially called in the fire, according to Wylie Fire Chief Brent Parker.

An immediate response brought in firefighters and apparatus from Wylie, Sachse, Parker, Murphy, Lucas and Plano Fire Departments.

The departments were able to contain the fire to La Joya only, including the space that was previously Mr. Jim’s Pizza. Fire breaks are periodically placed between buildings in the downtown area to help aid with fire protection.

“They did a good job containing the fire so it didn’t spread to adjacent buildings,” Parker said. Firefighting foam was used to help cool the fire and coat fuel sources in order to help contain the fire. Fire crews remained on scene until around 5 a.m.

Preliminary information released by Fire Marshal Steve Seddig indicates the fire started due to an electrical malfunction above the ceiling and was accidental in nature.

“We are bringing in a structural engineer to see whether the building is salvageable at this point,” Seddig said.

With Boo on Ballard scheduled to take place tonight, safety is paramount and a chain link fence with barricades is being placed around the structure to allow the event to continue as planned.

By Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more information about this story, see the Oct. 31 edition of The Wylie News.