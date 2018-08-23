American Legion to recognize youth

American Legion Hale-Combest Post 315 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 315 will recognize young men and women who attended Texas Boys State and Texas Bluebonnet Girls State this summer.

Recognition will be given Sunday, Aug. 26, at Wylie United Methodist Church, 1401 FM 1378, starting at 7 p.m.

Texas Boys State was held June 10-15 at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Bluebonnet Girls State was held June 17-23 at Texas Lutheran University at Seguin.

The events were participatory programs to teach students about government.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]