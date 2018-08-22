Property tax rate hearings continue, workshop on PSB

After hearing a presentation during a workshop, Wylie City Council last week directed staff to contract with Pogue Construction as construction manager at-risk for the estimated $10.2 million renovation of the Public Safety Building.

The council met in regular session Tuesday, Aug. 14, at City Hall.

In addition to the PSB workshop, ordinances to allow on-street parking were considered, and approval was given for property tax rate public hearings and modification of construction-related noise rules.

Assistant City Manager Chris Holsted reported that city staff received eight firms to provide construction manager services for the PSB project and that Pogue was ranked first based on references and experience, qualifications and cost.

Future tax rate hearings are Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. in city hall.

