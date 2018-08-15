Clear the Shelters set Saturday

For the fourth consecutive year, Wylie Animal Shelter will take part in Clear the Shelters, a day in which animal shelters throughout the country find homes for pets in their care.

Clear the Shelters is set for 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 in Wylie and across the country. The Wylie shelter is located at 949 Hensley Lane.

During the event, adoption fees are waived, and all animals will have been spayed or neutered, have had all vaccines, have a microchip, have been dewormed and have been treated with flea and tick eradication and prevention medication. City registration will be issued to all Wylie residents who adopt.

Visitors must be at least 18 years old with valid identification to adopt.

For the full story see the Aug. 15 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]enews.com