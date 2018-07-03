Stone Road widening to be completed

Wylie City Council last week directed staff to fulfill a longtime promise to residents to complete a project that will extend Stone Road/FM 544 to the south Collin County line as a 4-lane thoroughfare.

That direction was given as part of a workshop conducted by the council at a regular meeting Tuesday, June 26, that also dealt with McMillen Road. A second workshop addressed construction noise regulations and enforcement.

Discussion of the Stone and McMillen projects was requested by council members Jeff Forrester and Matthew Porter. Assistant City Manager Chris Holsted presented the scope of the projects and estimated costs.

“We’ve built this project in several stages over the years,” Holsted said of Stone Road.

Widening Stone Road to four lanes from Ballard Avenue to the south county line was included in a 2005 bond issue approved by voters but has been put on a back burner in favor of other road construction jobs.

Holsted reported that finishing the final 6,600 linear feet would cost $8.5 million, of which the city has $5.7 million in bond proceeds specifically earmarked for Stone Road and Collin County would provide $4 million from 2007 bond proceeds.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]