WISD trustees approve $135.5 million operating budget

The Wylie Independent School District board of trustees approved a fiscal year 2018-’19 budget of $135.5 million in general operating expenses, about $2 million more than the current year.

Trustees met in regular session Monday, June 18. They will approve the property tax rate in August.

The budget is based on nine percent growth in taxable property values although a preliminary estimate by Collin Central Appraisal District calculated a 10.53 percent increase.

Finance Director Michele Trongaard reported that using the nine percent property value growth number would result in a $740,381 deficit in the general fund, which would be erased if values are certified higher by the CAD in July.

Total WISD budget tops $170 million when expenses such as debt service, $30 million and food service, $6 million, are taken into account.

For the full story see the June 27 issue or subscribe online.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]