Residents speak out against potential Lake Corridor project

The takeaway from a Wylie city council and North Central Texas Council of Governments workshop that ran more than three hours before a packed house is that no freeway will be built through town if the city council is opposed.

“We will never build a project in a community that does not want it,” NCTCOG Director of Transportation Michael Morris declared.

Purpose of the workshop was to provide information on the Collin County Strategic Roadway Plan, and most specifically a north-south freeway that would run through Wylie.

The workshop generated such citizen interest that Fire Chief Brent Parker reported that the council chamber had reached its maximum capacity and had to move anyone standing in the chamber to the Municipal Complex lobby to watch on closed circuit television.

Representing the COG were Morris, Senior Transportation Planner Chris Reed and Program Manager Jeff Neal.

Laying the groundwork for the workshop, Mayor Eric Hogue said, “This is just a session. No decisions will be made tonight.”

Public comments were allowed at the start of the meeting and 30 people spoke, all but two in opposition to a proposed Lake Corridor that would run from Anna south to President George Bush Tollway, crossing Lake Lavon and splitting Wylie.

