Raiders look for first district win Friday versus Lovejoy

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

[email protected]

WYLIE — The Raiders aim to have a happy homecoming this weekend. One way would be to defeat Lovejoy this Friday at Wylie Stadium.

Not only would taming the Leopards top off the festivities, but also it would give Wylie East its first district victory. They’re still searching for that following a last-minute 32-25 loss at Royse City last week, a defeat that dropped them to 1-5 overall and 0-3 on 15-5A.

Meanwhile, Lovejoy broke through with a district win, clobbering Forney 63-15, and are now 1-5 overall and 1-2 in 15-5A. In other district action, defending state champion Highland Park defeated West Mesquite 38-17, while North Forney downed Mesquite Poteet 40-28.

