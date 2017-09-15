Wylie-Lake Highlands quarter-by-quarter updates

The game is scheduled to kick off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wylie Stadium.

• Scoreless 0-0 after one quarter at Wylie Stadium.

• Lake Highlands leads Wylie 7-0 heading into halftime.

• Game tied 7-7 heading into the fourth quarter thanks to a 37-yard touchdown run by Wylie’s Kingsford Quaye.

• AJ Hernandez kicks a 22-yard field goal to give Wylie a 10-7 win over Lake Highlands.

The Pirates are now 1-2 overall and will have a bye next Friday along with the rest of District 6-6A. They’ll resume action Friday, Sept. 29 at home in the district opener against Plano East.