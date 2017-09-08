Wylie-Hebron football updates

• The Wylie freshman White team took an early lead against Hebron, going up 28-10 early in the second half and then holding on for a 28-20 victory. Chris Washington ran the ball for four touchdowns for the second week in a row, while the defense fought off a late rally by the Hawks.

• The Wylie freshman Maroon team lost to Hebron 20-0 on Sept. 7. The defense played well, with Trey Adamson standing out at linebacker. The offense moved the ball well, but had several drives stalled out deep in Hebron territory.

• The Wylie-Hebron varsity football game is scheduled to kick off 7:30 p.m. tonight at Hebron High School.

• Hebron leads 7-0 end of the first quarter.

• Game tied 21-21 at the half. Wylie deadlocked the contest on a 93-yard pass from Stacy Conner to Andrew Nwachukwu.

• Hebron leads 28-27 end of the third quarter.

• Hebron wins 35-27 to drop Wylie to 0-2. The Pirates will host Lake Highlands on Friday, Sept. 15 at Wylie Stadium.