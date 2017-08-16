Council reviews 9 percent water rate increase

Increases to take effect with October utility bills.

Water rates in Wylie will increase nine percent in October, but an increase in wastewater rates will not be as much as anticipated when the City Council approved a new rate structure in 2016.

The council reviewed the rate structure in a workshop held Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Wylie purchases water from North Texas Municipal Water District, which also provided wastewater services. To fund capital projects and necessary maintenance, the water district is increasing its rates by about 10 percent per year for multiple years.

A rate study conducted by Newgen Strategies and Solutions in 2016 showed that the city would lose $1.2 million in 2018 if water and wastewater rates were not increased, and that would grow to a $9 million loss in 2023.

Newgen recommended a nine percent increase in both water and wastewater rates that would cut the loss annually until the city started running a positive balance in 2023. However, the consulting firm last week recommended increasing wastewater rates only 7.5 percent. Costs for the utilities is estimated at $18 million in 2018 and will grow to $25 million annually over six years.

