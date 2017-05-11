Armed man shot by Wylie Police

A Wylie Police Department officer answering a domestic disturbance call Wednesday evening, May 10, was involved in a shooting that wounded a suspect.

The incident occurred at 9:38 p.m. in the 1000 block of Rockton Drive.

Officers, responding to a 911 call, arrived at the scene and encountered a male subject with a gun. A shot was fired that wounded the man, who was then transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect was listed in stable condition Thursday, Public Information Officer Donald English repoted.

Texas Rangers were contacted to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

The name of the individual and officers involved are being withheld at this time.

English reported that the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.