Collin College, city posts decided

Voters approved a $600 million Collin College construction bond issue and picked members to city council posts in elections conducted Saturday, May 6. All totals are unofficial until canvassed.

A total of 63,177 votes were cast in the Collin College bond election, with 33,543 favoring the measure and 25,901 opposed.

Bond proceeds will go to build a campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, a technology center in McKinney and provide for maintenance of existing facilities.

Wylie residents chose Timothy “Toby” Wallis, 819 votes, over Zewge “Ziggy” Kagnew, 606 votes, to fill Place 5 on the City Council. Running unopposed in the city election were Mayor Eric Hogue, who received 1,070 votes, and Place 6 Council Member David Dahl, 908 votes.

Four members of the Collin College Board of Trustees were also on the ballot. In Place one, Fred Moses received the most votes with 24,249 votes or 60.77 percent while Greg Gomel received 15,656 or 39.23 percent. For Place 2, incumbent Nancy Wurzman received the most votes with 22,208 or 58.43 percent while Jeri Chambers received 15,798 votes or 41.57 percent. In Place 3, Dr. Stacey Donald received the most votes with 23,255 votes or 60.56 percent while Larry Wainwright received 15,148 votes or 39.44 percent.

Unopposed incumbent Dr. Raj Menon received votes 29,925 or 100 percent for Place 5.

Three candidates for election to the city council in St. Paul were unopposed and will automatically be declared winners, but voters were also asked to adopt a 1-cent sales tax that will generate revenue for the general fund. The tax vote passed by a margin of 64 to 30. Automatically winning city council terms are incumbents David Gensler, Place 1, and Bruce Dunn, Place 4, and newcomer Jonathan Weaver, Place 2.

The city of Parker drew four candidates for three seats on the city council. Elected were Cleburne Raney, 331 votes; Ed Standbridge, 255 votes and Cindy Meyer, 240 votes. Also in the race was Patrick Taylor who received 205 votes.

Community Independent School District drew four candidates for four board seats and did not have to conduct a trustees election. Filling the four board posts are incumbent Jeff Pendill, Place 1, incumbent Mike Cook, Place 4, incumbent Mike Shepard, Place 3, and Jana Hunter, Place 5.

Seeking election to the city of Lucas council this spring were incumbent Wayne Millsap, unopposed for Seat 1, and incumbent Tim Baney, 324 votes, and challenger Randy Conrad, 118 votes, for Seat 2.

Two candidates, Anne Smith and Joel Treanor sought Place 4 on the Lovejoy Independent School District board. Smith won with 782 votes and Treanor received 558 votes and Incumbent Matthew Gournay ran unopposed for Place 5 and received 866 votes.

Voters in the city of Lavon were asked to approve a half-cent sales tax and a $9.2 million bond issue to build a city park with multiple sports fields. The half-cent sales tax was approved by a 290 to 186 margin and the bond issue was denied with 405 votes against and 72 votes for.

By Joe Reavis

