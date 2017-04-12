Parker Road bypass to be completed next year

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

Construction work on Parker Road (FM 2514) to align two segments of the road started about a year ago and is expected to be completed in June 2018.

The project cleans up a dogleg intersection with FM 1378 to improve traffic flow that backs up twice daily as motorists are driving from their homes in Wylie to work in and around Dallas weekday mornings, and as they return home in the evening.

For the full story see the April 12 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx