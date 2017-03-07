Wednesday, 8 March, 2017
Wreck on Hwy. 380 results in multiple fatalities

3 hours ago

AT&T WIRELESS IS EXPERIENCING 911 CALL - IN ISSUES.
IF YOURE A CITIZEN OF WYLIE AND AN AT&T CUSTOMER
13 hours ago

Wylie ISD completes bond projects. For the story see the March 8 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

13 hours ago

1 day ago

Hwy. 380 outside Princeton was shut down for more than six hours Monday, March 6 after a multiple vehicle wreck resulted in a double fatality. For the preliminary story, go to www.wylienews.com. ... See MoreSee Less

