Fatal fire in Southfork Mobile Home Park under investigation

A fire that broke out in a mobile home on Ewing Way in the Southfork Mobile Home community claimed the lives of two individuals Friday evening.

Wylie Fire Rescue responded to the scene at approximately 5:03 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire with possible occupants trapped inside. Upon arrival, firefighters began searching the residence and recovered the bodies of two people.

Assisting agencies, including Murphy Fire Department and Parker Fire Department, sent a total of 31 firefighters to help combat the blaze. The fire was extinguished by 5:18 p.m.

The Wylie Fire Marshal’s office, along with the Wylie Police Department, is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, which is believed to have been accidental. The Collin County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The victims have been identified by family members, but their names have not been released. Authorities confirmed no other individuals were in the mobile home at the time of the fire.

The property is considered a total loss, though it has not been determined whether working smoke alarms were present in the home at the time of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more on this story see the January 30, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.