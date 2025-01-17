Subscribe
Wylie boys soccer ready to build off run to District 9-6A title

by | Jan 17, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior Osato Enabulele (11) won District 9-6A MVP last year. File photo

By David Wolman

Wylie head boys’ soccer coach Scott Dillon says that the program, through improvement and the development of players, has been built to the point where the Pirates are expected to challenge for a district title, year in and year out.

As Wylie prepares to defend its District 9-6A title, Dillon constantly reminds his players of the hard work and determination that it took to dominate to a 15-1 mark in district play and 22-3 overall record. The message has been reciprocated amongst the players, as the Pirates take aim at another district title. Wylie is scheduled to return to the pitch this Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Sachse for its second district game of the season. The Pirates opened district play Tuesday at North Garland.

“It was a rewarding season, not only to win district, but more so in the manner in which we dominated district play at 15-1,” Dillon said. “It was a special group of players that continued to play at a consistently high level all year.” 

The Pirates welcome back three all-9-6A superlative winners with reigning district MVP Osato Enabulele, offensive player of the year Logan Montgomery and midfielder of the year Zach Alsahli.

Enabulele, Montgomery and Alsahli along with Nico Gurunlian and several other players will help to bolster an offensive attack for Wylie that averaged 3.04 goals per game last season.

Montgomery, a junior, was a threat to score every time that he touched the ball his sophomore year. He finished the 2024 season with 14 goals and five assists.

“Logan worked hard to perform in a new position last year,” Dillon said. “We felt his skill level and talent could create problems for teams last year, so that we could become a more versatile team in attack.”

Defensively, returning starter Christian Aviles, an all-9-6A honoree last season, along with returning starters Josue Salazar, Gabriel Reyez and Simon Johnson will anchor a Wylie back line that held opponents to a stingy 0.93 goals per game average last year. 

The Pirates also return both back-up goalkeepers from last season, Bailey Owens and Baldo Jimenez.

Midfielders Johnny Kassa, Sebastian Sanchez, Carson Black, Trystan Huchison and fullback Eric Schuster are newcomers to the team who are expected to add significant contributions to Wylie’s level of play.

Wylie saw some encouraging results at a preseason tournament at Highland Park. Dillon was particularly pleased with his depth players. Playing without 12 varsity players that were competing in an out-of-town club showcase tournament, Wylie, which was comprised of a group of players in its junior varsity and varsity teams, played to a 1-1 tie against Highland Park, toppled last year’s 5A state champion Midlothian by a 2-1 final and tied South Grand Prairie 0-0.

“We were pleased to see the effort of our team missing so many starters and feel we have a great group of players in our JV and varsity squads,” Dillon said.

