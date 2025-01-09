Old laws get new provisions

Most of the more than 1,000 bills the 88th Texas Legislature passed in 2023 took immediate effect or were implemented in 2024, but a handful of new laws took effect as 2025 began.

Most non-commercial Texas vehicles no longer require a vehicle safety inspection. The exceptions are 17 counties in large metropolitan areas, including Collin County, that will still require emissions inspections.

Senate Bill 2, also known as the Property Tax Relief Act, became law in 2023, but additional provisions affecting homeowners and school districts took effect Jan. 1.

The new provisions address the challenge of declining local tax revenues, particularly in districts with limitations on property tax increases for elderly and disabled homeowners.

Districts will now be able to request supplemental state funding when their budgets fall short after accounting for local taxes and existing state funds.

These funds, approved and distributed by the state, ensure schools can continue to operate effectively without placing undue financial strain on local taxpayers.

