Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Old laws get new provisions

by | Jan 9, 2025 | Latest, news

Most of the more than 1,000 bills the 88th Texas Legislature passed in 2023 took immediate effect or were implemented in 2024, but a handful of new laws took effect as 2025 began.

Most non-commercial Texas vehicles no longer require a vehicle safety inspection. The exceptions are 17 counties in large metropolitan areas, including Collin County, that will still require emissions inspections.

Senate Bill 2, also known as the Property Tax Relief Act, became law in 2023, but additional provisions affecting homeowners and school districts took effect Jan. 1. 

The new provisions address the challenge of declining local tax revenues, particularly in districts with limitations on property tax increases for elderly and disabled homeowners. 

Districts will now be able to request supplemental state funding when their budgets fall short after accounting for local taxes and existing state funds. 

These funds, approved and distributed by the state, ensure schools can continue to operate effectively without placing undue financial strain on local taxpayers.

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Filing for city council election opens Jan. 15

Filing for city council election opens Jan. 15

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

The filing period for the city of Wylie’s May 3, 2025, city council election officially opens Jan. 15.  This marks the beginning of the process for residents interested in running for one of two available city council seats up for election: Place 1, currently...

read more
Texas’ 89th Legislature commences Jan. 14

Texas’ 89th Legislature commences Jan. 14

Jan 9, 2025 | ,

As Texas lawmakers prepare for the 89th Legislature to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 14, hundreds of bills have been filed, signaling the start of the 140-day regular session.  Every two years, the Texas Legislature meets in Austin for a session that allows lawmakers to...

read more
Mobility study plans for future growth

Mobility study plans for future growth

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

The intersection at State Hwy. 78 and Highway 205 in Lavon is often a frequent choke point due to the traffic signal and congestion. Northbound traffic is often backed up for one mile or more at night.  Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News With the population of Collin...

read more
WISD seeks input for naming new schools

WISD seeks input for naming new schools

Jan 2, 2025 | , ,

Wylie ISD is inviting the public to help name two new schools—a junior high and an intermediate campus—scheduled to open in fall 2026 on the east side of the district, near Kreymer Road and south of Brown Street.  The district’s board of trustees’ values...

read more
CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

Bonding with the horse is key for inmates participating in the inaugural session of the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program. Courtesy CCSO Thanks to the efforts of two Collin County leaders, military veterans in the justice system now have a...

read more
Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Jan 2, 2025 |

The highly anticipated “Best of 2025” Readers’ Choice Poll, hosted by C&S Media Publications, is officially underway! This year’s competition, celebrating the finest businesses, services, and dining options across Eastern Collin County, promises to highlight what...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe