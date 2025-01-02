Subscribe
Farmersville Lights 300 x 250

Mobility study plans for future growth

by | Jan 2, 2025 | Latest, news

The intersection at State Hwy. 78 and Highway 205 in Lavon is often a frequent choke point due to the traffic signal and congestion. Northbound traffic is often backed up for one mile or more at night.  Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News

With the population of Collin County expected to top 3 million in the next 30 years, engineers are recommending the addition of 73 miles of arterial roads, the modification of 295 miles of arterial roads and the removal of 145 miles of arterial roads from the Collin County Thoroughfare Plan.

The final report of the Collin County Future Mobility Study was presented last month to the Collin County Commissioners Court. 

The study by Burns McDonnell, in association with Kimley-Horn and Single Wing Creative, was conducted to provide advance mobility planning for a county whose population doubled in the last 20 years and continues to grow.

Phase 1 of the study was conducted from Summer 2020 to Fall 2021 and included preliminary data collection and analysis as well as stakeholder and public outreach. 

Phase 2, which began in the Fall of 2021, built on Phase 1 and focused on assessing county infrastructure, conducting route studies, and developing recommendations for future mobility improvements.

Historical data and growth projections showed Collin County was growing from the southwest to the north and east.

The Collin County Future Mobility Study was begun to identify transportation needs and develop a plan to accommodate population and employment growth in the eastern part of the county. 

“The study was an opportunity for the public and other stakeholders such as agencies, local governments and community organizations, to provide input on current and future transportation needs in eastern portions of Collin County,” the report said.

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

WISD seeks input for naming new schools

WISD seeks input for naming new schools

Jan 2, 2025 | , ,

Wylie ISD is inviting the public to help name two new schools—a junior high and an intermediate campus—scheduled to open in fall 2026 on the east side of the district, near Kreymer Road and south of Brown Street.  The district’s board of trustees’ values...

read more
CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

CCSO equine program offers hope to veterans

Jan 2, 2025 | ,

Bonding with the horse is key for inmates participating in the inaugural session of the VALOR/Collin County Sheriff’s Office Equine Therapy Program. Courtesy CCSO Thanks to the efforts of two Collin County leaders, military veterans in the justice system now have a...

read more
Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Annual ‘Best of’ balloting now open

Jan 2, 2025 |

The highly anticipated “Best of 2025” Readers’ Choice Poll, hosted by C&S Media Publications, is officially underway! This year’s competition, celebrating the finest businesses, services, and dining options across Eastern Collin County, promises to highlight what...

read more
Year of celebrations, community, culture

Year of celebrations, community, culture

Dec 26, 2024 | ,

The Cross Church in Wylie  welcomed its annual carnival signaling the end of Vacation Bible School in June. File Art As 2024 draws to a close, Wylie residents can reflect on a year filled with vibrant events, meaningful traditions and cultural milestones. From...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe