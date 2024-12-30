Subscribe
Holiday hoops roundup: Pirates take 7th at Allen, Wylie girls 3-1 at Dallas

by | Dec 30, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior Zamorah Parker, pictured in previous action, helped to lead the Lady Pirates to a 3-1 record in the 84th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

One day after Christmas, the Wylie boys and girls basketball teams were back on the court as they competed in tournaments in Allen and Dallas.

The Lady Pirates went 3-1 in the gold division of the 84th Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational last week.

Wylie began the tournament with a 59-46 win over Jacksonville, ranked No. 15 in the TABC Class 5A state poll. Skylar Harvey netted 14 points, Zamorah Parker 12 and Ronelyse Hartfield 10 in the Thursday, Dec. 26 victory.

Parker poured in 23 points in the Lady Pirates’ next game, a 61-51 victory over Lake Highlands. Hartfield contributed 13 points and Shamaya Johnson 10.

Denton Guyer, ranked No. 8 in Class 6A, tagged Wylie its lone loss of the tournament, a 61-36 loss on Friday, Dec. 27. But the Lady Pirates finished the tournament on a winning note, earning a 53-50 overtime win over DeSoto, also on Dec. 27.

Wylie’s boys, meanwhile, went 2-2 at the Allen In-N-Out Burger Invitational to earn seventh place in the gold division.

Senior Noah Mallory averaged 22 points and four rebounds per game.

To begin tournament play, Wylie started strong before holding off a late charge by The Colony to earn a 61-52 victory over the ninth-ranked team in Class 5A on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The Pirates suffered a 52-49 overtime loss to San Antonio Wagner in their next contest on Dec. 27, lost 71-60 to Pearland Shadow Creek later thad day before concluding the three-day event with a 56-38 triumph over Rockwall in the seventh-place game on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Mallory led all scorers in the game against Rockwall with 19 points. Senior Isaiah Shurn continued his recent string of hot shooting as he finished with 16 points.

To stay informed about your community in the new year, support your local community newspaper by subscribing  to The Wylie News today!

0 Comments

