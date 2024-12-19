Wylie hosts 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony

Emma and Jenny Hevel lay a wreath on a veteran’s grave during the Wreaths Across America ceremony held Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Wylie Cemetery. Photos by Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

The Wylie Cemetery hosted its 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 14, honoring 312 veterans laid to rest in Wylie and Kreymer Cemeteries.

Following a special ceremony, individuals and families placed wreaths at the gravesites to pay tribute to those who served.

“Please continue to remember the fallen, honor those who served and are serving, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Sarah Kewak, Wreaths Across America coordinator for Wylie.

Saturday’s event was part of a larger nationwide mission to honor and remember America’s veterans, with more than 4,500 ceremonies held across the country. Locally, similar ceremonies took place at IOOF Cemetery in Farmersville, Wilson-Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing, Pecan Grove Cemetery in McKinney and Little Elm Cemetery.

Sponsors for the Wylie event included the Wylie Cemetery Association, McMillen High School Booster Club, 1LT. Robert E. Welch III Charity, Wylie Citizens Police Academy Association and Santander.

Wreaths Across America, which began as a small act of gratitude, has grown into a yearlong movement involving over three million volunteers nationwide. The organization’s mission—to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach future generations the value of freedom—remains at the heart of this annual tradition.

