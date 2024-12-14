Hot shooting paces Wylie’s sweep of Rowlett

Wylie senior Isaiah Shurn rises in the air for a shot attempt during last Friday’s District 9-6A home game against Rowlett. Shurn finished with 23 points in the Pirates’ 70-55 win from the Montgomery Center. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By Art Stricklin

[email protected]

On the way to their District 9-6A game with Rowlett, Wylie Lady Pirates and fans surely passed the traffic signs which read, ‘slow down, speed kills,’ but when they arrived at the Montgomery Center, there was no stopping Wylie in a very impressive 57-27 rout over Rowlett Friday night.

As for the Pirate boys, they received a 23-point performance from Isaiah Shurn in a 70-55 victory over the Eagles.

Combining early three point shots with fast paced offense and defense, the Lady Pirates struck early and often and never looked back.

“We like to play a fast tempo, the faster the better and we finally have some guards that can handle the tempo,” said Wylie girls basketball coach Jessica Linson.

Wylie is now 4-1 in 9-6A action and 7-8 overall. Rowlett falls to 3-1, 4-12.

As for the Wylie boys, Shurn had 23 points, including 13 in the second quarter alone, with a mixture of three pointers and inside moves to move Wylie to 3-0 in district play, 11-7 overall.

“When I get hot like that, I think every shot is going to go in,” Shurn said. “I felt it tonight and it showed.”

Wylie head coach Stephen Pearce said the whole team was feeling it against Rowlett on Friday and one player’s good shooting carried over to the next player.

“When you start making shots as a team, they all seem to go in,” said Pearce. “I’m really excited for our team tonight. That was a good win, staying undefeated and staying in the district race, I’m happy for them.”

He also received some better news after the game as Noah Mallory, the reining District 9-6A MVP from last season who has missed most of this season with a torn meniscus, is scheduled to be back with the Pirates team as early as this week.

“The guys have done a good job while he is gone, standing in the breach and getting good experience and are excited he is coming back,” Pearce said.

