North Forney pulls away from Wylie

Wylie senior Mark Dean grabs the jersey of North Forney ball carrier Kellen Sanders during Friday’s Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game from Better Life Stadium in Forney. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By Austin Cookson

The Wylie Pirates started out strong but were unable to continue the momentum against the North Forney Falcons, dropping its 6A Division I bi-district playoff game 63-21 Friday night at Better Life Stadium in Forney.

Wylie senior quarterback Jagger Bale finished the game with 149 passing yards and two touchdowns, while senior Joshua Ausborne led all runners with 89 rushing yards on 11 carries.

