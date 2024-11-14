Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Hall of Heroes makes way for five new portraits

by | Nov 14, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

Portraits of five Princeton soldiers were dedicated on Veterans Day in the Hall of Heroes at the Russell A. Steindam Courthouse in McKinney.

It was the 11th ceremony organized by the North Texas Fallen Warrior Portrait Project, bringing the number of portraits to 105. The names are selected from those on the Wall of Honor at the Collin County Veterans Memorial Park in McKinney.

The latest honorees are 2nd Lt. Louis F. Bass, 26, of the 577th Squadron of the 392nd Bomb Group, U.S. Eighth Army Air Force. His bomb group took off from Wendling Airfield, Norfolk, England, on April 21, 1944. They encountered severe icing conditions at altitude and more than 40 aircraft were forced to abandon the mission and return to base. His B-24 nicknamed “Kentucky Girl” suffered a catastrophic condition that resulted in an explosion. Bass was unable to bail out and is one of the eight crewmen from “Kentucky Girl” memorialized at the crash site near Norwich, England. He is buried in Altoga Cemetery.

First Lt. Ray W. Henslee, 23, was with the 439th Bomb Squadron of the 319th Bomb Group of the U.S. 12th Army Air Force. He was a navigator on a B-26 Marauder who recently arrived in England. On Nov. 12, 1942, his B-26 “Boogie Woogie,” was shot down by a German ME-109 near Cherbourg, France, as his bomb group was transitioning to Algeria to participate in Operation Torch. A memorial was erected to honor Henslee and his crewmen in Les Pieuz, France. He is buried in the Cambridge American Cemetery in Cambridge, England.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Local veterans recognized for service

Local veterans recognized for service

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Ret. U.S. Air Force Sgt. Mary Matilda Lange of Wylie was among the veterans honored in a ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep Keith Self. Maddie Smith/The Wylie News Twenty-five veterans have received Congressional Veterans Commendations in a ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep, Keith...

read more
No changes in Washington, Austin

No changes in Washington, Austin

Nov 14, 2024 | ,

Texans have returned Republican Ted Cruz to the Senate and U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-McKinney) will serve a second term for the 3rd Congressional District. Results of the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election are not official until the votes are canvassed, but final...

read more
Melonie Ballenger found safe

Melonie Ballenger found safe

Nov 8, 2024 | ,

Melonie Ballenger, who was reported missing on Nov. 4, has been located safe, Wylie police confirmed Friday evening. At approximately 5:15 p.m., a Wylie resident found Ballenger near Abby Lane and Tyler Trail. She was described as severely dehydrated but otherwise in...

read more
Events planned to support local nonprofit

Events planned to support local nonprofit

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

The Wylie Chamber of Commerce is hosting an opportunity to support a worthy cause and connect with the community. The annual Christian Care Breakfast, set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Cross Church Commons, located at 240 E Marble...

read more
Veterans know freedom is never free

Veterans know freedom is never free

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Mark Witham, curator of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, displays a Marine dress uniform, one of several he provides for veterans needing a uniform to be buried in. Bob Wieland/C&S Media It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but a museum in...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe