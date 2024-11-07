Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Farmers market wraps up first season with strong Wylie support

by | Nov 7, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

Wylie resident Rachel Echols wrapped up a successful inaugural Wylie Farmers Market season last month. Courtesy photo

After six successful months of farmers markets, Wylie resident Rachel Echols now has a large base of supporters anxious for its return in 2025.

The Wylie Farmers Market, organized independently by Echols, successfully concluded its inaugural season Saturday, Oct. 19.

Held in the parking lot of B&B Movie Theatre on the third Saturday from May through October, the farmers market quickly became a popular spot for locals looking to shop for fresh produce, baked goods and artisan crafts.

“This was my first year hosting a Farmer’s Market and the response from vendors was overwhelmingly positive,” Echols said. “To have an opportunity to showcase their small businesses within the community they live in was a huge attraction,” she said, adding that many vendors appreciated the organization and structure of the market. 

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

Nov 7, 2024 | ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a list of county residents who have been nominated by various taxing entities to serve on the Collin Central Appraisal District board of directors. An election is slated to occur no later than Dec. 15, at which time...

read more
Case of missing Wylie woman declared critical

Case of missing Wylie woman declared critical

Nov 5, 2024 | ,

Wylie police searched a second day for a woman last seen Sunday night -- and have upgraded her case to that of a critical missing person. The woman, 45-year-old Melonie Ballenger, was last seen walking near Country Club Road and Lakefield Road at 11 p.m. on Nov. 3,...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe