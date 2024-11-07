Farmers market wraps up first season with strong Wylie support

Wylie resident Rachel Echols wrapped up a successful inaugural Wylie Farmers Market season last month. Courtesy photo

After six successful months of farmers markets, Wylie resident Rachel Echols now has a large base of supporters anxious for its return in 2025.

The Wylie Farmers Market, organized independently by Echols, successfully concluded its inaugural season Saturday, Oct. 19.

Held in the parking lot of B&B Movie Theatre on the third Saturday from May through October, the farmers market quickly became a popular spot for locals looking to shop for fresh produce, baked goods and artisan crafts.

“This was my first year hosting a Farmer’s Market and the response from vendors was overwhelmingly positive,” Echols said. “To have an opportunity to showcase their small businesses within the community they live in was a huge attraction,” she said, adding that many vendors appreciated the organization and structure of the market.

