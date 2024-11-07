Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Events planned to support local nonprofit

by | Nov 7, 2024 | Area News, Latest, news

The Wylie Chamber of Commerce is hosting an opportunity to support a worthy cause and connect with the community.

The annual Christian Care Breakfast, set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Cross Church Commons, located at 240 E Marble Street in Wylie. 

Once again, this year’s breakfast is supporting the Wylie Community Christian Care Center (WCCC), a local nonprofit providing food and other resources to those in need.

The event will kick off with check-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m. Attendees will enjoy a breakfast accompanied by a live auction, with all proceeds benefitting the WCCC. Featured speaker Joel Halpin, pastor at Connection Point Church, will deliver the keynote address.

Tickets for the breakfast are $30 per person with a $5 discount for chamber members. Table sponsorships are available for $165, offering seating for six guests and exclusive benefits such as verbal recognition, a reserved table sign, and logo placement on the registration page. Contact wyliechamber.org to reserve a seat or table.

Additionally, the chamber is holding a canned goods drive as part of the event. Chamber members who donate at least 10 canned or dry goods will receive a voucher for a future Wylie Chamber luncheon, valued at $25.

Later this month, on Nov. 27, the Christian Care Center will host its annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale starting at 9 a.m. — until sold out —at the American National Bank and Inwood National Bank in Wylie. 

Funds raised will benefit the WCCC. Donations are needed. To participate, email [email protected] or call Mary Warkentine at 405-226-9834.

Stay informed about your local community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscriber Love 728x90

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Veterans know freedom is never free

Veterans know freedom is never free

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Mark Witham, curator of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, displays a Marine dress uniform, one of several he provides for veterans needing a uniform to be buried in. Bob Wieland/C&S Media It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but a museum in...

read more
CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

Nov 7, 2024 | ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a list of county residents who have been nominated by various taxing entities to serve on the Collin Central Appraisal District board of directors. An election is slated to occur no later than Dec. 15, at which time...

read more
Case of missing Wylie woman declared critical

Case of missing Wylie woman declared critical

Nov 5, 2024 | ,

Wylie police searched a second day for a woman last seen Sunday night -- and have upgraded her case to that of a critical missing person. The woman, 45-year-old Melonie Ballenger, was last seen walking near Country Club Road and Lakefield Road at 11 p.m. on Nov. 3,...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe