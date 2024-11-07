Events planned to support local nonprofit

The Wylie Chamber of Commerce is hosting an opportunity to support a worthy cause and connect with the community.

The annual Christian Care Breakfast, set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at The Cross Church Commons, located at 240 E Marble Street in Wylie.

Once again, this year’s breakfast is supporting the Wylie Community Christian Care Center (WCCC), a local nonprofit providing food and other resources to those in need.

The event will kick off with check-in at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m. Attendees will enjoy a breakfast accompanied by a live auction, with all proceeds benefitting the WCCC. Featured speaker Joel Halpin, pastor at Connection Point Church, will deliver the keynote address.

Tickets for the breakfast are $30 per person with a $5 discount for chamber members. Table sponsorships are available for $165, offering seating for six guests and exclusive benefits such as verbal recognition, a reserved table sign, and logo placement on the registration page. Contact wyliechamber.org to reserve a seat or table.

Additionally, the chamber is holding a canned goods drive as part of the event. Chamber members who donate at least 10 canned or dry goods will receive a voucher for a future Wylie Chamber luncheon, valued at $25.

Later this month, on Nov. 27, the Christian Care Center will host its annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale starting at 9 a.m. — until sold out —at the American National Bank and Inwood National Bank in Wylie.

Funds raised will benefit the WCCC. Donations are needed. To participate, email [email protected] or call Mary Warkentine at 405-226-9834.

