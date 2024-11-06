Subscribe
Wylie-Wylie East rescheduled for Thursday

by | Nov 6, 2024 | Latest, Sports

The annual Cross-Town Showdown between Wylie East and Wylie has been moved from Friday to Thursday because of weather concerns. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Due to weather concerns, the annual Cross-Town Showdown rivalry football game between Wylie and Wylie East has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Thursday from Wylie ISD Stadium.

Both the Pirates and Raiders have clinched playoff berths.

The winner of Thursday’s game will clinch second place in District 9-6A.

Wylie (6-3, 6-1) is on a five-game win streak, while Wylie East (8-1, 6-1) takes a four-game win streak into this week’s contest.

