Case of missing Wylie woman declared critical

by | Nov 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Ballenger, Melonie

Wylie police searched a second day for a woman last seen Sunday night — and have upgraded her case to that of a critical missing person.

The woman, 45-year-old Melonie Ballenger, was last seen walking near Country Club Road and Lakefield Road at 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, Police Sgt. Donald English said.

Ballenger, the mother of two children, had not taken medication pending upcoming heart surgery, police said.

Police began the search early Monday, Nov. 4, after being called to their home in the 100 block of Parkwood Drive by her husband.

Ballenger was described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It was unknown what she was wearing when she left the residence. Her husband told police she did not take a vehicle or phone when she left the house.

Police conducted a ground search Monday with K-9 teams and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter. The hunt was suspended as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

The search resumed Tuesday morning and residents were asked to help distribute flyers available at The Cross Church and Gateway Community Church, where a prayer vigil was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

From Staff Reports  •  [email protected]

