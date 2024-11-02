Gordon’s 5-TD stampede lifts Wylie past Lakeview Centennial

Wylie sophomore running back Daylon Gordon scored five rushing touchdowns in the Pirates’ 42-14 win over Lakeview Centennial on Friday. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By Austin Cookson

[email protected]

Daylon Gordon scored five rushing touchdowns, including on the first three possessions of the game for the Pirates, to help lead Wylie to a 42-14 victory over Lakeview Centennial on Friday.

Gordon finished with 154 yards on 11 carries, while Joshua Ausborne finished with 55 rushing yards.

Overall, Wylie held Lakeview Centennial to just 219 yards of total offense, including minus-25 rushing yards thanks to sacks from Jayden Njoroge, Harrison Vicic, and Will McCoy, amongst others.

Wylie (6-3, 6-1) plays Wylie East (8-1, 6-1) in the Crosstown Showdown next Friday night.

For more on this story see the November 7, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

