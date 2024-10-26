Wylie East grounds Rowlett, clinches playoff appearance

Wylie East senior quarterback Howard Fisher IV, pictured in previous action, and the Raiders scored 42 points in the second half Friday to pull away for a 49-0 win over Rowlett. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By Seth Dowdle

Wylie East utilized a 42-point second half en route to a dominating 49-0 victory over the Rowlett Eagles on Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium. The victory clinched a playoff spot for the Raiders.

The game was a grind for the first two quarters, with neither offense being able to score points. Wylie East finally broke through on a 1-yard run by Michael Henderson III with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

From there, Wylie East poured it on.

Howard Fisher IV threw four touchdown passes, all in the second half. He threw for 303 yards on 17-of-26 passing. Catching those four touchdowns were King Baribe, who had his best game of the season with 113 yards.

Amarean Porter, Amir Porter and Keaton King also had receiving touchdowns for the Raiders.

With a win next week against Garland, Wylie East will secure home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. That game will be a 7 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium in Garland.