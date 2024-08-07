District to unveil community engagement options for its new ‘Senior Class’

Several Wylie Retired School Employees (WRSE) volunteered at the convocation Tuesday, July 30. Helping direct hundreds of teachers to their seats at Wylie High School were Susana Milhoan, Sherry Sumerlin, Yolanda Morton, Beth Scholz, Steve Boatman, Cinda Crews, Mary Flowers, and Tami Nauyokas. Courtesy WRSE

Wylie Independent School District is rolling out the red carpet for its senior citizens, inviting those aged 62 and above to learn about a new “Senior Class” program that promises to spark engagement and activity among the community’s older adults.

The district is hosting an introductory meeting from 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, for interested seniors at the Wylie ISD Educational Service Center, located at 951 S. Ballard Ave., Wylie. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for refreshments and a light breakfast.

Ian Halperin, community engagement and marketing director for Wylie ISD, emphasized the program’s inclusive nature.

“We want to keep them engaged in the community, keep them active and let them learn more about the school district,” he said. “They don’t have to have grandkids or kids involved in the district. It’s open to anybody that lives in the Wylie area.”

