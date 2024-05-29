Inaugural event planned for local nonprofit

In-Sync Exotics, a renowned sanctuary for rescued exotic felines, is hosting its inaugural fundraising gala, “Whisker Wishes – Making Miracles Happen,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Venue at Boyd Farms in Lavon.

This event marks a significant milestone for the Wylie nonprofit that started with the rescue of one cougar decades ago. Over multiple years of big cat rescues, the sanctuary known for hosting its popular family friendly events to raises awareness, steps into the realm of formal fundraising with a gala aimed at securing much-needed funds for its operations.

The sanctuary’s financial needs are considerable. With annual veterinary and medical costs amounting to approximately $190,000 and a monthly food budget of $20,000, the funds raised from this gala are crucial. Additionally, new arrivals requiring spaying or neutering add another $20,000 per year to the expenses. The sanctuary also faces the challenge of heating small cat enclosures during winter and cooling them with A/C and fans during the scorching Texas summers.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!