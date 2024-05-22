Subscribe
Wylie Farmers Market debuts May 25

Rachel Echols, a former 4th grade teacher with an 11-month-old son, started organizing the Wylie Farmers Market in April after gauging interest and gathering feedback on Facebook. 

A stay-at-home mom with an aptitude for planning and a heart for small businesses has planned the first of several farmers markets for Wylie — and it only took her a month.

The Wylie Farmers Market debuts 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25 at B&B Theatres Wylie 12. Located at 711 Woodbridge Parkway, the farmers market will be set up on the side parking lot of the movie theater. 

Over 100 vendors inquired about participating and nearly half of them have signed up. On a Facebook event page for the grand opening of Wylie Farmers Market, 2,100 people have showed interest in attending. The market can hold up to 55 vendors and a few food trucks. The grand opening will include an antique tractor display and a face painter.

