Memorial Day observance planned

A Memorial Day ceremony planned by VFW Post #315 and the City of Wylie will take place at Olde City Park Monday, May 27. At the event, wreaths will be placed honoring the fallen, all veterans and those actively serving.

Memorial Day is a chance to reflect on the lives lost in defense of the rights and freedoms enjoyed by those across the United States.

In Wylie, residents and veterans alike will have the opportunity to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice at the 14th annual Memorial Day program, Monday, May 27, at Olde City Park, 112 S. Ballard Ave.

The American Legion Hale-Combest Post #315 partners with the city to host the event.

Organizer Rodney Lewis, who served in the Navy, said the event has focused on veterans from specific wars in the past. However, this year it is called Salute to Heroes because it will recognize those who fought in “all the battles and wars.”

