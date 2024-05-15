Subscribe
Parks & Rec announces new pavilion, project updates

by | May 15, 2024 | Latest, news

Completed Parks & Rec projects include playgrounds at Valentine and Birmingham Parks, basketball courts converted into pickleball courts at Community Park, a dog park and much more.

Wylie’s recently opened dog park, pickleball courts, the success of print advertising for rec center programs, along with several new projects in the works, were highlighted at a recent council work session. 

Parks and Recreation Director Carmen Powlen delivered a comprehensive overview of her department’s accomplishments and plans to councilmembers last month.

Highlighting key statistics, Powlen revealed the extensive reach of the department, with “touchpoints” reaching 2.5 million individuals annually. Managing a workforce of 120 employees, 70% of whom are part-time or seasonal, the department is responsible for the maintenance, operations and customer service of a vast array of recreational facilities. This includes oversight of 16 athletic fields and 19 multipurpose fields, spanning a total of 850 acres throughout Wylie. Of this land, 660 acres are designated for parklands and open space, while an additional 140 acres are allocated for rights-of-way and medians. Notably, Wylie boasts 22 playgrounds, 19 miles of trails, the Rec Center at the Municipal Complex, the Community Center at Community Park and the Brown House Welcome Center. 

